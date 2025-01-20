Amity University Mumbai Launches "Ami Advantage" with Inauguration by Sushmita Mukherjee and Abhinay Deo

Amity University Mumbai kicked off the much-awaited event, "Ami Advantage," with an energetic inauguration ceremony at the university's auditorium. The grand event featured an engaging mix of industry insights, creative discussions, and hands-on learning opportunities, all aimed at inspiring students to pursue excellence in advertising and filmmaking. Among the prominent personalities gracing the occasion were renowned actress Mrs. Sushmita Mukherjee and internationally acclaimed filmmaker Mr. Abhinay Deo, whose contributions were pivotal in shaping the narrative of the event.

Dr. Nima John, Officiating Head of Institution (HOI) of the Amity School of Communication, set the tone for the proceedings with a warm welcome address, encouraging participants to give their best in the "Two-day Ad-Filmmaking Challenge." Her motivating words emphasized the importance of preparation and creativity, preparing the students for the enriching journey ahead.

As the event unfolded, it was Prof. (Dr.) A.W. Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chancellor of Amity University Mumbai, who extended heartfelt gratitude to the esteemed guests, including Abhinay Deo, for their support and invaluable insights into the fields of advertising and filmmaking. He further applauded the efforts of the Amity School of Communication for organizing an event that celebrates both academic and creative excellence.

A major highlight of the ceremony was Mr. Abhinay Deo's captivating address. Known for his mastery in advertising and filmmaking, Deo’s career has been marked by groundbreaking work in both fields, including his association with global brands like Nike. He shared fascinating insights into his journey, explaining how advertising, despite its brevity, offers immense potential for impactful storytelling.

Deo’s advice to students was both practical and inspiring: "I’m extremely delighted to be a part of such a significant event organized by Amity University. Over the next two days, I hope we can learn from each other about advertising and its many facets." His words emphasized the importance of creativity, resourcefulness, and adaptability in the world of advertising. Through his career, Deo has demonstrated how innovation and impactful narratives can transform advertising into an art form, something he passionately conveyed during his interaction with students.

In addition to his keynote address, Mr. Deo was a key participant in a stimulating panel discussion, where he elaborated on the finer points of storytelling in advertising. His insights shed light on how advertisements are crafted to evoke emotions, create connections, and build lasting brand identities. The audience, consisting of students and budding filmmakers, had the unique opportunity to learn from someone who has worked on award-winning campaigns, gaining first-hand knowledge on how to craft effective and memorable advertisements.

The event also featured Mrs. Sushmita Mukherjee, who shared her invaluable experiences in acting and theatre, emphasizing the challenges of preparing for different mediums. She highlighted the importance of in-depth research and emotional engagement when taking on a role, providing a contrasting yet complementary perspective to Mr. Deo’s expertise in filmmaking and advertising.

As the day progressed, students participated in the "Two-day Ad-Filmmaking Challenge," where they were invited to pick creative topics for their projects. Each team was assigned a dedicated mentor to guide them through the process, ensuring a hands-on, immersive experience that would foster creativity and skill development. Mr. Deo’s guidance, alongside other industry experts, ensured that participants had a wealth of knowledge to draw upon during the competition.