Assam Police Constable Recruitment: Application Deadline for 269 Grade-III Posts Ends Today

Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has announced the last day for online applications for the recruitment of 269 Constable (Grade-III) positions under the Directorate of Civil Defence and Home Guards, Assam. Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website of SLPRB at slprbassam.in or through the provided direct link.

Applicants must be Indian citizens and permanent residents of Assam. They are required to register their names with a local Employment Exchange in Assam and must be fluent in Assamese or any other State language. The age limit is 18 to 40 years as of January 1, 2024, with upper age relaxations for reserved categories. Educational qualification includes passing the H.S.L.C or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or Council.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to apply:

1. Register on the portal using a valid mobile number, which should remain unchanged throughout the recruitment process.

2. Upon successful registration, candidates will receive a unique Recruitment ID.

3. Generating multiple recruitment IDs will result in the cancellation of candidature.

4. Submit required documents, including a passport-size photograph, signature, age proof certificate, HSLC or equivalent examination admit card/certificate, HSLC pass certificate, HSLC mark sheet, and employment exchange registration card.

5. Click the 'Complete' button after entering all necessary information in the form.

6. Download the registration/application slip with the assigned ID number.

7. Provide a full and accurate address with pin code, a valid email address, and a mobile phone number in the application form for communication regarding application status and other related information.

Note: All applications must be submitted online through the SLPRB website, and no other forms of application will be accepted.