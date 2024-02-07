CA Result 2023: ICAI CA Foundation December Results Likely Today at icai.org; Here's How to Check Marksheet

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the results of the CA Foundation exams held in December 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results by visiting the official website of ICAI at icai.org. Student who appeared for the CA examination can obtain their scorecard and results by entering their registration number and roll number on the ICAI official website, icai.nic.in.

According to the official statement released on the website, ICAI said, "The result of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examinations held in December 2023/January 2024 is likely to be declared on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above-mentioned website, the candidate will have to enter his/her registration number along with his/her roll number."

How to Check the CA Result Marksheet?

To check the scorecard and result, candidates are required to enter their names, registration numbers and roll numbers. Here are the steps to download the marksheet:

1. Visit the ICAI's official website icaiexam.icai.org.

2. Click on the “CA Foundation 2023 Result for December session” link from the homepage.

3. Enter your registration details and click on the submit button.

4. The screen will display the December 2023 ICAI CA Foundation result.

5. Review and download your CA Foundation results 2023.