CBSE Class 10, 12 Revised Date Sheet 2024 Released at cbse.gov.in – Check Details Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the revised CBSE Date Sheet 2024 on January 4. Students preparing for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Exams 2024 can access the updated timetable on the official website at cbse.gov.in. The revised date sheet indicates changes in the exam dates for specific papers.

According to the CBSE revised date sheet 2024, the Class 10 Tibetan paper, initially scheduled for March 4, 2024, has been rescheduled and will now take place on February 23, 2024. Similarly, the Class 10 Retail paper, originally set for February 16, 2024, has been rescheduled for February 28, 2024.

For the CBSE Class 12 exams 2024, the Fashion Studies paper, initially slated for March 11, 2024, has been revised to March 21, 2024.

The CBSE Class 10 board exams are set to run from February 15 to March 13, 2024, while the CBSE Class 12 board exams 2024 will be conducted from February 15 to April 2, 2024. Both sets of exams will follow a single-shift schedule.

Here's how to download the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Revised Date Sheet 2024: