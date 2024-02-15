CBSE CTET January Result 2024 Out at ctet.nic.in; Check Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) held in January 2024 on February 15. The exam, conducted on January 21, witnessed the participation of a staggering 26 lakh candidates across 3,100 centers in 130 cities nationwide.

Around 10 lakh students taking paper 1 (for classes 1 to 5) and over 17 lakh students sitting for paper 2 (for classes 6 to 8).

Candidates who score 60% or more in the CTET exam will be considered CBSE TET pass. Schools, whether government, locally administered, or privately funded, are encouraged to consider providing benefits to individuals from SC/ST, OBC, and differently-abled communities, adhering to existing reservation guidelines. However, it is crucial to note that merely passing the CTET does not guarantee a teaching job. It is one of the requirements for eligibility.

CBSE CTET January Result 2024: Steps To Check

To download the CBSE CTET January Result 2024, follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.



Step 2: Look for the CTET January Result 2024 link on the homepage.



Step 3: Click on the link to proceed to the result page.



Step 4: Enter your credentials such as roll number, date of birth, or other required details.



Step 5: Submit the information.

Step 6: The CTET January Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.



Step 7: Check your result carefully.

Step 8: Download the result or take a printout for future reference.

What's Next for Qualified Candidates?