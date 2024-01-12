CBSE CTET Pre-Admit Card 2024 Out at ctet.nic.in – Check Details Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has unveiled the Pre-Admit Card 2024, also known as the city centre intimation slip, for the upcoming Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). Aspiring candidates gearing up for the January 2024 CTET exam can access their admit cards via the official website, www.ctet.nic.in.

Key Exam Details:

Exam Date: January 21, 2024 (Sunday)

January 21, 2024 (Sunday) Shifts: Morning (Shift 1): 09:30 am to 12:00 noon Afternoon (Shift 2): 02:30 pm to 05:00 pm

Exam Duration: 2.5 hours

2.5 hours Exam Mode: Offline

Exam Structure:

CTET comprises two papers – Paper I for classes I to V, and Paper II for classes VI to VIII.

Both papers consist of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) with four options.

CTET Score Validity:

A noteworthy point for candidates is the seven-year validity of the CTET certificate from the date of result declaration.

This extended validity allows certified individuals to apply for teaching positions in both Central and State Government schools.

Admit Card Download Process:

Visit the official CTET website at www.ctet.nic.in. Locate and click on the "Download Admit Card" link on the homepage. Enter necessary details, including registration number and date of birth. Click "Submit." The CTET Admit Card will be promptly displayed on the screen. Download and print the admit card for future reference.

Preparation Advice:

As the exam date approaches, candidates are strongly advised to focus on their preparation.

Ensure all necessary documents, including the admit card, are in order for a smooth examination day experience.

For further inquiries, candidates can refer to the official CTET website or contact the examination authorities.