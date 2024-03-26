CUET UG 2024: NTA Extends Registration Deadline to March 31– Details Inside

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced an extension of the registration deadline for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses (CUET UG 2024). Applicants now have until March 31, 9:50 pm, to complete their registration for the entrance exam. The registration process can be done on the official CUET UG 2024 website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.

The deadline for online submission of the application form for the CUET-UG – 2024 has been extended to 31 March 2024 (Up to 09:50 P.M.) based on the request received from candidates and other stakeholders. Please visit https://t.co/Wsw5TdvcZP for the latest updates. #cuetpic.twitter.com/TYIZpSZ7kT — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) March 26, 2024

During the application process, candidates need to upload passport-size photographs and scanned copies of their signatures. The steps to apply for CUET UG 2024 are straightforward:

Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG. Click on the CUET 2024 registration link on the homepage. Fill out the required information on the registration page. Complete the online form, pay the registration fee, and submit the form. Print a copy of the submitted form for record-keeping.

It's important for candidates to note that they can choose CUET UG centre cities only from their state of permanent or present address.

According to reports, under the revised schedule, city slips will be released starting April 30, and admit cards will be available in the second week of May 2024. The CUET UG exams are scheduled to take place from May 15 to 31, with results expected to be declared on June 30.

CUET UG 2024 will be conducted in multiple languages, including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

To qualify for CUET UG 2024, candidates must have completed their class 12 level of study or be preparing for upcoming class 12 exams in 2024. General category applicants need to have secured a minimum of 50 per cent marks in their Class 12 examination, while candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories must have scored at least 45 per cent.