CUET UG 2024 Registration Begin at exams.nta.ac.in: Know How To Apply, Schedule, Fee Details and More

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially commenced the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate (UG) 2024 on February 27, 2024. Aspiring candidates can apply for the exam by visiting the official website - exams.nta.ac.in. The registration link will remain open until March 26, 2024, and candidates are advised to complete the application process before the deadline.

Key Registration Details:

CUET UG 2024 Registration Period: February 27, 2024, to March 26, 2024.

Correction Window: March 28 to 29, 2024.

Application Process:

Registration Candidates must register on the official website and note down the system-generated application number.

During registration, a password must be created, which will be essential for further logins. Application Form After registration, candidates can log in using the application number and password.

Personal details, subjects, educational qualifications, and other necessary information should be filled in the CUET UG 2024 application form. Document Upload Candidates are required to upload a recent color or black/white photograph with clear contrast (10 kb to 200 kb), scanned signature (4 kb to 30 kb), and scanned copy of the certificate (50 kb to 300 kb).

How to Apply:

Visit CUET UG 2024 Website Go to cuetug.ntaonline.in. New Registration Click on the CUET UG new registration link.

Enter credentials and create a password. Login Log in using the application ID and password. Application Form Fill out the CUET UG application form with personal and educational details. Document Upload and Fee Payment Upload necessary documents and submit the application fee using Net Banking/Debit Card/Credit Card/UPI. Final Submission Click on the final submission link to complete the process.

Application Fee

Category Up to 3 Subjects Each Additional Subject General (UR) ₹ 1000/- ₹ 400/- (each) OBC (NCL) / EWS ₹ 900/- ₹ 375/- (each) SC/ST/PwBD/ Third gender ₹ 800/- ₹ 350/- (each) Centres outside India ₹ 4500/- ₹ 1800/- (each)

Exam Schedule

Particulars Date Applications Begin February 27, 2024 Last Date to Apply March 26, 2024 Correction in Particulars March 28 to 29, 2024 Announcement of City April 30, 2024 onwards Admit Card Release Second week of May 2024 Exam Dates May 15 to 31, 2024 Recorded Responses & Key To be announced later Result Declaration June 30, 2024

Password Reset Options

In case a candidate forgets their account details after completing registration, password reset can be done using the following options: