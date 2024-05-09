GSEB HSC Result 2024: Gujarat Board Declares Class 12th Results at gseb.org; 27 Schools Achieve 100% Pass Rate

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) announced results for class 12th on Thursday, May 9. The HSC general stream and science exam results are available at the official website at gseb.org.

The pass percentage rate for GSEB result 2024 soared to 82.45%, marking a jump of 17-18% compared to the previous academic year. 27 schools in Gujarat achieved a 100% pass rate, while 1034 students secured A1 grades, and 8983 students achieved A2 grades.

"Gujarat State Education Board results declared at 9 am today. This year's results are very good. We have a result of 82.45% this time, which is 17-18% more than the last time...Last time 27 schools had a 100% result, this time 127 schools registered the same...1034 students registered A1 grade and 8983 students registered A2 grade," said GSEB Chairman Banchhanidhi Pani.

To check GSEB HSC results online, students must enter their roll number and code number. Below are the steps to check Gujarat Board class 12th results.

1: Visit the board's official website at gseb.org.

2: Click on the GSEB result website tab.

3: Click on the News and Announcement section and click on the ‘Result 2024’ link

4: Enter the hall ticket number and details required and press submit.

5: Save and download the result for future reference

#WATCH | Khushi Pandya says, "I scored 96.8 percentile and 87%. I have joined the CA course...I receivedgreat support from school...Teachers were very supportive. I worked hard and studied well..." pic.twitter.com/aK10N9xlwj — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2024

"I scored 96.8 percentile and 87%. I have joined the CA course...I receivedgreat support from school...Teachers were very supportive. I worked hard and studied well," said student Khushi Pandya.