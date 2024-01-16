IBPS SO Prelims Result 2023 Out at ibps.in, Here’s How To Check

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) announced the results for the Specialist Officer (SO) Preliminary Examination held on December 30, 2023. Aspirants can access and download their results from the official IBPS website, ibps.in. The window for downloading results will remain open until January 24, 2024.

A total of 1402 vacancies for Specialist Officers (SO) will be filled through this recruitment drive. Successful candidates in the preliminary exam are now gearing up for the next phase – the IBPS SO Main Examination, scheduled for January 28, 2024.

Candidates can check their IBPS SO Prelims Result 2023 by following these steps:

Visit the official website, ibps.in. Locate and click on the 'IBPS SO Preliminary Result 2023' link on the homepage. Enter essential credentials, such as registration number or roll number, and date of birth or password. Click 'Submit' to view the IBPS SO Prelims Result 2023 on the screen.

It is advised that candidates download and print the result for future reference. The IBPS has also shared that the scorecards will be available soon on the official portal.