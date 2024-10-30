ICAI CA Foundation, Inter Result 2024: CA September Results To Be Announced Shortly Today at icai.nic.in; Steps to Check Marksheet

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the CA Foundation and CA Intermediate results for September 2024 today, Wednesday (October 30), on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their ICAI CA Foundation results in 2024 at icai.nic.in by entering their roll number.

The CA foundation examination took place on September 13, 15, 18, and 20. The CA Intermediate exams were administered in two groups: Group 1 on September 12, 14, and 17 and Group 2 on September 19, 21, and 23.

According to the information, a total of 91,900 candidates appeared for the exam held on June 1, with 13,749 individuals achieving a pass rate of 14.96%. The results for the September exam are expected to be released today, October 30.

Also Read | TRAI Extends Deadline to December 1 for OTP Traceability Mandate to Curb Cyber Fraud.

According to the recent notification of the ICAI website, “The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Foundation Examinations held in September 2024 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 30th October 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in."

How to Check ICAI CA Foundation and Inter Exam Results 2024

1. Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in.

2. Select the foundation or Inter exam result tab on the web portal.

3. Enter your roll or seat number and registration number.

4. Submit your credentials to view the mark sheet.