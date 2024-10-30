TRAI Extends Deadline to December 1 for OTP Traceability Mandate to Curb Cyber Fraud

Cyber fraud cases are on the rise, with fraudsters using various methods to exploit technological advancements. In response, the government has taken strict measures to curb such fraud. Telecom operators in India have raised concerns about the new rules by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), which will take effect on November 1.

Under this rule, transactions and services on commercial messages, including one-time passwords (OTPs) from banks, e-commerce platforms, and other financial institutions, must be traceable, a requirement previously exempted. However, following a request to extend the implementation date, the deadline has now been extended to December 1.

Telecom companies have noted that many principal entities (PEs) and telemarketers are not yet fully prepared to comply with these new rules, which could disrupt the delivery of OTPs and other essential messages. The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) informed TRAI of these concerns, appealing for an extension, which led to the revised December 1 deadline.

Measures to Prevent Fake Calls and Messages

The government is actively working to curb fake calls and messages. According to TRAI, telecom operators have been instructed to take steps against fraud calls, as scammers are using these methods to deceive people and drain their bank accounts. Under the new rule, telecom operators will screen calls and messages beforehand, identifying and blocking fraudulent calls and messages immediately to protect users.