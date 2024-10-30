ICAI CA Foundation, Inter Result 2024 Out: Mumbai Girl Parami Parekh Tops; Check CA September Results at icai.nic.in

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) declared the CA Foundation and CA Intermediate results for September 2024 today, October 30. Candidates who appeared for the ICAI CA examination 2024 can check their marksheet at the official website.

Candidates will now be able to download their ICAI CA September results by entering their credentials, including roll number and registration number, at icai.nic.in. The ICAI will also send mark sheets to candidates through the post at their registered address after the declaration of results. “However, in case you do not receive the same, for any reason, within 4-5 weeks from the date of declaration of results, you may write to dms_examhelpline@icai.in.”

Pass Percentage

A total of 37,774 male candidates and 32,663 female candidates appeared for the ICAI CA Foundation September 2024 exam at 453 exam centres. The pass percentages of these candidates are 18.76% female and 19.67% female.

3 All India Toppers of CA Intermediate Exams

Three girls from 3 different metro cities topped the ICAI CA Foundation September examinations. Parami Umesh Parekh from Mumbai topped is an India topper first rank, Tanya Gupta from Chennai all India second rank and Vidhi Jain from New Delhi is all India third rank.

According to the passing criteria, candidates who score a minimum of 70% marks will be declared "Pass with Distinction," and such remarks will be indicated in the CA scorecard. Candidates who score a minimum of 40 marks in each paper and 50% marks in the aggregate of all four papers in one sitting will be declared qualified.