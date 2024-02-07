ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 Released at icai.nic.in; Know How to Check

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the results for the CA Foundation Exam held in December 2023. Candidates can now check their results on the official websites icai.nic.in and icaiexam.icai.org. The exams were conducted on 31st December 2023, 2nd, 4th, and 6th January 2024.

To check their results, candidates should follow these steps:

Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in. Look for the relevant link related to the CA Foundation Result 2023. Click on the link to proceed. Enter your application number and roll number in the specified fields. Submit the required details. The result will appear on the screen. Download and print the result for future reference.

ICAI had previously announced the result release date on February 2, 2024. Candidates were informed to access their results on icai.nic.in by entering their registration numbers and roll numbers. The pass percentage and a list of toppers will also be published for the December session.

The next CA Foundation examination is scheduled for June, and the registration process is currently open. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website icai.nic.in. It is advisable for candidates to stay updated by regularly checking for announcements on both the website and other official channels.