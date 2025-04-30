ICSE, ISC Results 2025 Declared at cisce.org: Steps To Download and Check Class 10 and 12 Scorecard On DigiLocker

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the final results of the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examination on Wednesday, April 30. The exams of class 10 were conducted on February 18 and concluded on March 27, while class 12 examination was took place from February 18 to March 17. Students those who attended for the exams can visit official website at cisce.org, results.cisce.org to download and check their scoreboard.

It also to informed that the rechecking window on the official portal is active and will be available till May 4, 2025. Students those who are not satisfied with result outcome can apply for the rechecking by visiting the official website or submitting through their schools.

How to Download ICSE Result on DigiLocker?

1. Visit results.digilocker.gov.in or download the official DigiLocker app.

2. From main page click on 'ICSE' or 'ISC'.

3. Enter Index Nummber, unique ID and date of birth.'

4. The scoreboard will appear on the screen.

Steps To Check ICSE, ISC Results 2025 on Website

1. Visit the official website: cisce.org.

2. Click on ‘Show Result’.

3. Download and print your marks.

Last year, 99.47% of students were cleared CISCE Class 10 exams which was held on March 28, 2024 and the results were announced on May 6. Total 2,695 schools participated in ICSE exams, with 82.48 per cent (2,223) schools achieving a 100 per cent pass percentage.

The CISCE had removed the compartment examinations from 2024. Instead they, introduce re-valuation of answered paper and improvement exams for students who wish to improve their marks in the same year of the examination.