ICSI CS Result 2024 Date: CS Executive and Professional Programme June Exam Results to be Declared on August 25

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the date for the results for the Company Secretary (CS) Executive and Professional Programme exams held in June 2024. According to a post on X, formerly Twitter, the institute will announce the results on August 25.

Candidates who appeared for the exams can access their ICSI CS scores on the official website icsi.edu on August 25, 2024. To download and view their marksheet, candidates must use their seat number and date of birth as login credentials.

Also Read | MPSC Exam 2024: Maharashtra Gazetted Civil Services Combined Examination Postponed, New Dates to Be Announced Soon.

The institute has informed that the results date for the executive and professional programmes is 25 August 2024. "Results of #CS Executive and Professional Programme for June 2024 examination will be declared on 25 August 2024," ICSI said in a post on X.

Results of #CS Executive and Professional Programme for June 2024 examination to be declared on 25 August 2024 @PTI_News@uniindianews@DDNewslive@ANI — Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) (@icsi_cs) August 22, 2024

How to Check ICSI CS Executive, Professional December 2023 Result

1. Visit the official website at icsi.edu.

2. Look for the CS Professional result link and click it

3. Enter your credentials and other details required on the portal.

4. View your result and download the marks sheet for future reference.

