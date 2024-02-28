IGNOU BEd Entrance Exam 2024 Result Out at ignou.ac.in; Know How To Check Inside

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the results of the BEd entrance exam held in 2024. As of today, February 28, candidates who appeared for the exam can access and download their results from the official website - ignou.ac.in. The examination, conducted online, took place on January 7.

To view their results, candidates must log in using their registration number and password. The IGNOU BEd 2024 result will furnish essential details such as the candidate's name, roll number, registration number, score, and rank. In cases of tied ranks, preference will be given based on candidates' performance in their postgraduate and undergraduate programs.

For accessing the result, candidates are advised to follow these steps:

Visit the official website, ignou.ac.in. Navigate to the alert section on the homepage. Click on the link titled "Result of the entrance test of BEd, PhD for January session 2024." Enter login credentials, including registration number and password. The IGNOU entrance test result 2024 will be displayed on the screen. Review the result and download it. Print a copy for future reference.

As of now, the counselling schedule for IGNOU BEd 2024 has not been announced by the university. Only candidates listed in the merit list will be invited for counselling sessions. During counselling, candidates must present original documents, including the admit card, BEd marksheet, counselling letter, academic marksheets and certificates, passport-size photos, valid photo ID proof, and caste certificate (if applicable).

Candidates are urged to stay updated by regularly visiting the official website for counselling-related updates. For further information, individuals can refer to the official website of IGNOU.