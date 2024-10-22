Impact Innovator's Summit 2024: Pioneering CSR and ESG for Sustainable Growth

Abhyuday, IIT Bombay's social initiative, is proud to host the Impact Innovator's Summit 2024: CSR and ESG on October 24, 2024, at the Victor Menezes Convention Centre (VMCC), IIT Bombay. This full-day event brings together leaders from the corporate, NGO, and academic sectors to explore innovative strategies in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), highlighting their vital role in driving sustainable business growth and community transformation.A Platform for Social Innovation







The summit is designed to serve as a forum for collaboration, dialogue, and learning, focusing on the intersection of business, community engagement, and sustainability. It will feature a series of events that promise both inspiration and action:







1. Inaugural Keynote & Panel Discussions: Kicking off at 10:00 AM, the summit will open with a keynote address on the theme "Driving Social Innovation Through CSR and ESG". Following this, two panels will explore CSR - Redefining Compliance to Community Engagement and ESG - Long-Term Sustainability through Social Innovation.







2. NGO Presentations & Pitch for Change: Key NGO initiatives will be showcased in the NGO Presentation sessions, offering a platform for organizations to share their work. This will lead into the Pitch for Change segment, where selected NGOs will present their innovative solutions to a panel of CSR professionals, offering them a chance to secure potential partnerships or funding.







3. Awards & Recognition: The summit will conclude with a special Awards and Recognition ceremony, where standout contributions to CSR and ESG will be acknowledged. The prestigious Impact Innovator Award will honor exceptional efforts in sustainable development, community impact, and social entrepreneurship.







Engaging Diverse Audiences







This summit is set to attract a diverse audience, including corporate leaders, NGO professionals, ESG experts, students, and faculty from IIT Bombay. By fostering conversations across these different sectors, the event aims to drive meaningful change and inspire actionable collaborations that benefit both businesses and communities.







Agenda Highlights







- Keynote & Panel Discussions (10:00 AM - 1:00 PM): Insights from experts on CSR and ESG.







- NGO Presentations & Engagement Activity (10:30 AM - 4:30 PM): Showcasing NGO initiatives.







- Pitch for Change (2:30 PM - 4:30 PM): NGOs present their pitches to CSR leaders.







- Awards & Closing Remarks (4:30 PM - 5:15 PM): Celebrating achievements in CSR and ESG.







A Call to Action







Abhyuday invites all those committed to social responsibility and sustainability to attend this transformative event. Whether you're a corporate leader, an NGO representative, or a student passionate about social change, the *Impact Innovator's Summit 2024* offers the perfect opportunity to engage with thought leaders, learn about cutting-edge practices, and forge impactful collaborations.







Website ((https://www.abhyudayiitb.org







Email id :contact@abhyudayiitb.org