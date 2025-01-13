Interview with Mr. Atul Temurnikar: PSBA Awardee 2025 and a Visionary Educator Bridging Cultures and Innovation in Education

In today’s rapidly evolving world, the role of education in shaping future generations is unfathomable. For Mr. Atul Temurnikar, a trailblazer who transitioned from IT to the world of education, the journey has been marked by an unwavering commitment to bridging cultures and incorporating cutting-edge technology to create a global learning environment. As the Co-Founder and Chairman of Global Schools Foundation (GSF), Mr. Temurnikar has helped build an innovative education network that combines Indian culture with global practices. Through his hard work, he has improved access to education around the world and promoted India’s rich cultural heritage.

In this exclusive interview, he shares his inspiring journey, educational ideas, and the exciting trends that are shaping the future of education and culture.

From IT to Education" – Your career transition from IT to education is inspiring. How did your technical background influence your approach to building a global education network?

The transition from IT to education was a natural evolution for me because both fields thrive on problem-solving and innovation. My IT background taught me the value of systems, scalability and data-driven decision-making, which I’ve carried into education. For instance, we use AI to personalise learning for students, ensuring their needs are met individually. This technical perspective has been invaluable in building a global education network where quality and efficiency are consistent across regions. The same principles that drive IT—precision, adaptability and foresight—guide the way we approach education at Global Schools Foundation (GSF).

Being an NRI with a deep connection to India, how do you ensure that Indian values and culture are preserved in your educational initiatives abroad?

Indian culture is something I carry in my heart, and it’s a cornerstone of what we do at GSF. To preserve and celebrate it, we’ve established programmes like yoga, classical dance and music through the Global Indian Cultural Centre. We also encourage students to participate in Indian festivals, instilling a sense of connection to their roots. For me, it’s about creating a balance: we immerse students in their heritage while helping them appreciate and adapt to the global cultures they’re part of. That duality makes them not just proud Indians but global citizens with deep cultural empathy.

What emerging trends in global education excite you the most, and how is the Global Schools Group positioning itself to lead in those areas?

The rapid growth of personalised learning and the increasing emphasis on global citizenship are incredibly exciting. Personalised learning is transforming the way students engage with education, making it adaptive and relevant to their individual needs. At GSF, we’ve embraced these trends by integrating AI and other cutting-edge technologies into our classrooms. Global citizenship is another focus. We connect students across countries for collaborative projects, nurturing a deeper understanding of diverse cultures. These trends align perfectly with our mission to prepare students for a rapidly changing world while equipping them with the skills and mindsets to make a positive impact.

Given your strong ties with both India and Singapore, what role do you see education playing in fostering stronger cross-cultural relationships between the two countries?

Education is a bridge that can bring nations closer and this is particularly true for India and Singapore. India offers its depth of tradition and creativity, while Singapore brings its precision, innovation and governance. By combining these strengths, we can create educational models that not only benefit students but also encourage mutual respect and collaboration. In our schools, we actively promote cross-cultural initiatives, such as collaborative projects and student exchanges, that bring the values of both nations to life. These relationships extend beyond the classroom, shaping the leaders of tomorrow who will build bridges between these two dynamic countries.

What has been the proudest moment or most rewarding experience in your journey as an educational entrepreneur?

There have been so many rewarding moments, but one that stands out is the opening of our first school in Singapore. Seeing parents place their trust in us to educate their children was deeply moving. Over the years, watching our students excel globally—whether in academics, sports or community leadership—has been equally fulfilling. Receiving the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award this year was a particularly proud moment. It’s a recognition of the collective efforts of our entire team and a reminder of why we do what we do: to make a real difference in the lives of students and the communities we serve.

Have you had any opportunities to contribute to education policy-making, either in India or Singapore? If so, can you share an example where your input made a difference?

Yes, I’ve had the privilege of contributing to policy discussions, especially around the CBSE International curriculum. By engaging with India’s Ministry of Education, we were able to highlight how this curriculum could meet the needs of Indian students living abroad and position Indian education as a global leader. In Singapore, we’ve worked closely with government agencies on community integration initiatives. For instance, our programme to share school facilities with local communities has been a model for inclusivity and collaboration. These efforts demonstrate how education can drive not just individual success but also societal harmony.

Sustainability is a growing concern worldwide. What role does sustainability play in your educational initiatives?

Sustainability isn’t just a buzzword for us; it’s embedded in our schools and curriculums. From solar panels and energy-efficient infrastructure to teaching students about environmental stewardship, we are committed to building a greener future. Our goal is to empower students to think critically about sustainability and take actionable steps in their own lives. It’s about teaching them that even small actions—like recycling or conserving energy—can lead to big changes. Sustainability is not only about preserving the planet but also instilling a sense of responsibility in the next generation.

How do you feel about receiving the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award 2025, and how does this recognition align with your long-term vision for the Global Schools Group in contributing to global education in the coming years?

Receiving the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award is a moment of pride and reflection. It reinforces the value of the work we’ve done at GSF to bring high-quality education to students across the world while staying connected to Indian values. Looking ahead, this recognition motivates us to expand our reach to new countries, introduce innovative teaching methods and continue positioning Indian education on the global stage. Our vision is to make Indian education a preferred choice internationally by blending its strengths in academics and culture with global best practices. This award is not just a personal milestone but a call to action for the future of education.

Mr. Atul Temurnikar’s journey as an educational entrepreneur shows how innovation, cultural understanding and technology can change education worldwide. His work has helped students from 70 nationalities better understand Indian culture and traditions. He has also played a key role in strengthening India’s educational connections with countries like Singapore, UAE, Japan, South Korea and more. The Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award is a well-deserved honour for his outstanding contributions to education and culture. Looking forward, his ongoing efforts will continue to inspire the next generation of global citizens, blending their cultural heritage with a global perspective.