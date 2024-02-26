ISC Class 12 Chemistry Exam 2024 Postponed Due to 'Unforeseen Circumstances'; Know New Exam Date Here

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has taken the decision to postpone the ISC Chemistry Paper 1 (Theory) exam for the 12th grade. Initially scheduled for February 26, the exam has been rescheduled to March 21, 2024, due to unforeseen circumstances, as per an official notice on the CISCE website.

Sangeeta Bhatia, the deputy secretary of the council, issued a notice, stating, "Please note, the ISC Year 2024 Chemistry Paper 1 (Theory) Examination, scheduled for Monday, 26th February 2024, has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. The ISC Year 2024 Chemistry Paper 1 (Theory) Examination has been rescheduled for Thursday, 21 March 2024, 2.00 P.M."

This last-minute decision has caused inconvenience to students and their parents, especially those who were already at the examination centres. Many students learned about the postponement upon reaching the venue. ISC Class 12 exams are conducted in a single shift between 2 pm and 5 pm.