JEE Main 2024 January Session 1 Results; Scorecard Available for Download, Click Here

One of the most challenging competitive exams is JEE Mains. The National Testing Agency has released the results for the Joint Entrance Exam Main 2024 January session on its official website at jee main.nta.ac.in. Students who took the exams on January 21, 2024, can view and download their results by logging into the NTA portal using their registration details. The final answer key for JEE Main January session 2024 was released yesterday, and the results and scorecard link are now active on the official website of JEE Main 2024.

To check your JEE Main 2024 session 1 results, follow these quick steps:

Step 1: Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in, the official website for the JEE Main January session 2024 exam.

Step 2: Click on the 'JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Scorecard' link on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new webpage.

Step 4: Log in to your JEE Main account using your Application Number and Date of Birth.

Step 5: Once logged in, download a digital copy of your JEE Main Scorecard 2023.

Step 6: Optionally, you can also print the JEE Main scorecard for future reference.

When reviewing your JEE Main 2024 session 2 scorecard, it's crucial to carefully examine the following details:

- Candidate's name

- Application number

- Roll number

- Date of birth

- Category

- Total marks obtained

- Percentile score

- All India Rank (AIR)

- State rank

- Cutoff marks

- Qualifying status

- Scores in each subject (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics)

In the JEE Main, a candidate's performance is assessed using two key measures: marks and ranks.

Marks: These represent the total score obtained in the examination, calculated based on factors such as correct answers, marking scheme, and the negative marking system.

Ranks: The JEE Main rank provides a comparative assessment of a candidate's performance relative to others who took the exam. The All India Rank (AIR) reflects a candidate's standing among all exam takers in the same session, indicating their relative position within the entire pool of candidates.

Generally, a score of 250 to 300 out of 300 on the JEE Main is considered commendable and is likely to lead to a high ranking on the All India Rank (AIR) list. Candidates scoring approximately 250 or higher have a good chance of admission to prestigious institutions throughout India..

