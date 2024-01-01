JEE Main 2024 Session 1 From January 24, Admit Card To Be Out on THIS Date

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled session 1 of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2024 between January 24 and February 1, 2024. With the exam dates approaching, candidates are eagerly awaiting the release of their admit cards. The registration period for JEE Main 2024 commenced on November 1 and concluded on November 30, 2023, allowing candidates until December 8 to make necessary corrections to their applications.

As per the official timetable, the admit cards for the first session of JEE Main 2024 will be issued three days before the examination date. Once released, registered candidates can visit the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in, to access and download their respective admit cards.

To download the JEE Main 2024 admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on the active link for 'JEE Main 2024 admit card.'

3. Enter the required credentials and submit.

4. The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and print the admit card for future reference.

JEE (Main) - 2024 will be conducted in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. For the latest updates, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website of JEE Mains 2024.