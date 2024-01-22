JKSSB Announces Release of Admit Cards for Accounts Assistant Exam

JAMMU AND KASHMIR, Jan. 22 — The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has officially released the admit cards for the OMR Based Written Examination scheduled for the post of Accounts Assistant in the Finance Department. Candidates eagerly anticipating this announcement can now access their admit cards via the official website at jkssb.nic.in.

The Written Examination for the Accounts Assistant position within the Finance Department is slated to take place on January 28. To download their admit cards, candidates are required to input their email address and birthdate on the official website.

Should candidates encounter any challenges or face issues while downloading their admit cards, they are encouraged to reach out to the JKSSB Help-Desk. The helpline can be contacted at 0191-2461335 (Jammu) or 0194-2435089 (Srinagar). Additionally, candidates can also communicate via email by writing to JKSSB at helpdesk.jkssb@gmail.com. The Help Desk will be operational from January 22 to January 28, 2024, strictly during office hours.

The official notification emphasizes, "In case of any difficulty in downloading/issues related to Admit Card, Candidate(s) may contact the JKSSB Help-Desk at 0191-2461335 (Jammu)/0194-2435089 (Srinagar) or write to JKSSB at helpdesk.jkssb@gmail.com. Help Desk will be active from 22.01.2024 to 28.01.2024 during office hours only."

For the convenience of candidates, the process of downloading the admit card has been outlined below:

1. Visit the official website and navigate to the homepage.

2. Click on "Admit Cards for OMR Based Written Examination for the post of Accounts Assistant, Finance Department scheduled to be held on 28.01.2024."

3. A new page will be displayed on the screen.

4. Enter your login details as prompted.

5. Download the admit card and ensure to print it for future reference.

Candidates are urged to adhere to the specified timelines and guidelines to facilitate a smooth and hassle-free examination process. The JKSSB remains committed to providing support and assistance to candidates throughout the process, ensuring a fair and transparent selection procedure for the Accounts Assistant position in the Finance Department.