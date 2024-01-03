Job Openings at Central Bank of India and West Central Railway, 10th Pass Can Apply

Job opportunities have been announced in both the railway and banking sectors for individuals who have successfully completed their tenth-grade education. The Western Central Railway and Central Bank of India are actively seeking applications for the recruitment of candidates with a tenth-grade qualification. The railway is conducting employee recruitment in Jabalpur, while the Central Bank of India is carrying out employee recruitment in Mumbai.

In Mumbai, the Central Bank of India is currently in need of sanitation workers, referred to as "staff" positions. The online application process for these positions commenced on December 20, 2023, and prospective candidates have until January 9, 2024, to submit their applications. A total of 484 job vacancies have been announced by the Central Bank of India for these positions.

Individuals who have successfully completed their 10th-grade education are eligible to apply for the position of a cleaner at the Central Bank of India, located in Mumbai. Experienced candidates are also welcome to submit their applications for this role. To apply, interested candidates can visit the bank's official website at www.centralbankofindia.co.in.

Central Railways vacancy, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh

The West Central Railway, situated in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, has announced recruitment opportunities for apprentice positions. Interested candidates must possess a minimum qualification of 10th pass. Both fresh and experienced candidates are eligible to apply for these positions. The application window is open on the official website from December 15, 2023, to January 14, 2024.

Application details are as follows:

- Central Bank of India: The application process for cleaning positions has concluded.

- West Central Railway: Interested candidates can apply for apprentice positions through the official website https://nitplrrc.com/RRC_JBP_ACT2023/. Ensure that the application should be submitted before January 14. The recruitment notice for apprentice positions at West Central Railway indicates 3015 vacancies.