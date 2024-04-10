Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 Declared: KSEAB Class 12 Results Announced On karresults.nic.in

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the PUC 2 or Class 12 result on Wednesday. Students can check the results on karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in. This year around 7 lakh students appeared for the examination. Last year the overall pass percentage was 74.67%. The pass percentage of students in Science stream was 85.71%, followed by Commerce was 75.89% and Arts stream was 61.22%.The Karnataka Class 12 results were announced at a press conference, which Board officials conducted. The results for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts have been announced in the press conference.

The Karnataka 12th examination was conducted from March 1 to March 22, 2024. The examination commenced with Kannada and Arabic papers and concluded with a Hindi paper. The KSEAB PUC 2 exam duration was 3 hours. The exam was conducted in a single shift—from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm on all days.The passing criteria is that a candidate will have to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks overall to pass the Karnataka 2nd PUC examination. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in.

Click on Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.