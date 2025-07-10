Kerala Plus 2 SAY Exam Result 2025: DHSE Likely To Release Results Today at keralaresults.nic.in; Here's How to Check

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) is likely to release Kerala Plus Two Save A Year (SAY) exam results 2025 today, July 10. Student those who appeared for the examination can the their plus two results at the official website at keralaresults.nic.in. However, the site is currently showing no content related to Kerala Plus 2 SAY results. The message on the sub-portal, which shows the result, says to visit the main website at dhsekerala.gov.in. "PLEASE VISIT RESPECTIVE BOARD WEBSITE FOR UPCOMING RESULTS," the message reads.

After the declaration of the Kerala Plus 2 SAY results online, the digital marksheet is expected to be available by July 2025; however, the board has not given any official statement regarding the result date. The examination was held from July 23 to 27 at various centres across the state.

The supplementary exams were organised for students who were unable to achieve passing marks in the regular Kerala Class 12 board examination.

Here's How to Check Kerala Plus 2 SAY Exam Result 2025

1. Visit official websites at results.kerala.nic.in or dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in.

2. Click on the link that says “DHSE SAY/IMP EXAM RESULTS – 2024” on the homepage.

3. You will be redirected to the sub-site.

4. Enter your roll number and date of birth.

5. Press the submit button.

6. Kerala Plus 2 SAY 2025 result will appear on the screen.

To clear the DHSE Kerala Plus 2 SAY exam, a minimum of 30% in each subject and overall. Students who fall short in even one paper will be marked as failed. The candidate who are not satisfied with their marks may apply for revaluation.