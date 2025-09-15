MAHA TET 2025: Application Process Begins, Check How to Apply Online, Eligibility, Exam Date for Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test

Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) in Pune has started accepting registrations for the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test 2025 today, Monday, September 15, 2025. Eligible candidates will able to submit the application on their official website of MAHATET at mahatet.in. Last date of submitting application till October 3.

As per the program schedule MAHATET 2025 will take place on Nov 23, 2025 in two part. In paper 2 for teaching position in grade 1 through 5 will be held from 10:30 am o 1:00 p.m., while Paper 2 for grades 6 through 8 will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Applicants can apply for both levels using the combination option on a single form. Hall tickets will be available from November 10, 2025, on the official MAHATET websites: mahatet.in and mscepune.in.

Check Registration process

First go on official website of MAHATET at mahatet.in, the Click on the registration link, available on the homepage. Once you fill the complete form with required documents and pay form fee. Before submitting, thoroughly check details and download the form and take print out of it for reference.

Direct link to apply

Note: Candidates found using unfair tactics during MAHATET 2018 and 2019 are permanently barred from taking the exam. The official notification states that their candidature is cancelled, and they are ineligible to apply for MAHATET 2025. Any barred candidate applying with false information will face strict legal action.

MAHA TET 2025 application fees are Rs 700 for SC/ST candidates for one paper and ₹900 for both. For candidates with 40% or more disability, OBC, EWS, SEBC, Open, SBC, NT-B, NT-C, NT-D, VJA, and TA categories, the fee is Rs 1000 for a single paper and Rs 1200 for both papers.