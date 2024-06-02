Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2024: First Merit List to Be Announced Online on June 26, Check Details

The First Merit List for Class XI admissions will be posted online on June 26th at 10:00 AM. Students who are selected in this list must visit their respective colleges between June 26th and 29th (until 6:00 PM) to finalize their admission.

The admission process for Class 11 for the academic year 2024-25 in Mumbai Metropolitan Area, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Amravati, and Nagpur Municipal Areas is currently underway through a centralized online system. Applications will be accepted from 5th June starting at 10:00 AM until 26th June at 10:00 PM. During this period, students can also fill out Part 2 of the application form, indicating their college preferences. Stay tuned for the announcement of the "First Merit List" for Class XI Admission under Regular Round 2. Students can complete Part 2 of the College Admission Form starting from 5th June (10:00 AM) until 26th June (10:00 PM).

19 July to 26 July

Maximum 10 colleges have to be selected online. Also, Part 1 of the application containing personal information under regular round 1 can be filled up to 4 PM on 15th June and all applications at the Guidance Center by 5 PM. Will be certified by 6 pm. For more information, students should visit the website https://11 thadmission, org.in/. Also, an information booklet has been made available.

