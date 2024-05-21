Maharashtra HSC Board Result 2024: MSBSHSE To Announce Class 12th Results at 1 PM Today; Here's How to Check

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the class 12th board exam results today, May 21, after a press conference at 11 am.

Students who have appeared for the Maharashtra Board HSC exam can check through the official website at 1 PM on Tuesday (May 21). Students eagerly awaiting the announcement of the Maharashtra HSC results 2024 must keep their hall tickets ready with them to check the marksheet.

To check the results, students are required to visit the official website of MSBSHSE and login using their Maharashtra 12th hall ticket details. Along with the results, the board will also announce the details of the performance of students in their class 12 exams.

List of HSC Results 2024 Official Websites:

mahresult.nic.in

hscresult.mkcl.org

mahahsscboard.in

results.gov.in

results.digilocker.gov.in.

The Maharashtra class 12th result will also be available on the DigiLocker platform.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education class XII 2024 results will be declared on 21 May 2024 at 1:00 PM. Access your results seamlessly on the #DigiLocker Result Page https://t.co/izjH9VdY0R#MaharashtraBoard#result2024#ClassXII@EduMinOfIndia — DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) May 20, 2024

How to Check Maharashtra Board Result 2024?

1. Visit the official website— mahresult.nic.in, mahresults.org.in or hscresult.mkcl.org

2. Click on the result link of the website.

3. Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth.

4. View and download the results for future reference.