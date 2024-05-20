Maharashtra HSC Board Result 2024 Date: Class 12th Results To Be Declared On This Date

The Maharashtra State Board will declare the results of class 12 students at 1 pm tomorrow, May 21. The board held a press conference today and announced the date of the results. The results will be declared online and students can apply till June 5 for re-verification after the declaration of the results.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) conducted class 12 exams in February and March. After the announcement of the results of the CBSE examinations, the curiosity about the class 12 results in Maharashtra reached its peak. The secretary of the state board, Anuradha Oke, released a letter on Monday regarding the class 12 results. The results will be declared online on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at 1 pm.



As many as 52,870 students appeared for the class 12 exams at 118 centers in the Solapur district, while 65,749 students of class 10 appeared for the exam from 182 centers. Teams were deployed to prevent the practice of coffee during the examination period. The class 12 exams began on Wednesday, February 21.

How to check Maharashtra 12th Board Result 2024