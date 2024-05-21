Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Out: MSBSHSE Releases Class 12 Board Results on mahresult.nic.in; Direct Link to Download Marks Here

The Maharashtra HSC 12th Result has been declared today (May 21). The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education released the HSC 12th Result 2024 online on the official website mahahsscboard.in. Students who appeared for HSC exams can also check MSBSHSE Class 12 Results on mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org or hsc.mahresults.org.in.

This year, 14,33,331 students registered for the HSC exam in Maharashtra. Of these, 14,23,923 appeared and 13,29,684 passed. The pass percentage is 93.37%. The girls pass percentage is more than boys this year by 3.84%. The pass percentage of girls is 95.44% and boys pass percentage is 91.60%.

How to Check 2024 Maharashtra Board HSC Results

1. Log on to mahresult.nic.in, the official website.

2. On the webpage, select the 12th Results or HSC Result link.

3. Type in the HSC hall ticket number and date of birth and other information.

4. A screen will show your Maharashtra HSC Result 2024.

5. Download the file and print it for further reference.

Check Results on DigiLocker

Celebrate your success! Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education Class XII 2024 results are now available on https://t.co/izjH9VdY0R

Access your results now.#maharashtra#stateboard#classXII#result2024pic.twitter.com/TiNsU494nF — DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) May 21, 2024

Students who are not satisfied with the results may apply online at verification.mh-hsc.ac.in for the verification of answer scripts or to request photocopies of the answer sheets.