Maharashtra NEET UG 2024: Provisional Merit List for MBBS, BDS Admissions Out, Click Here for Link

The provisional merit list of the first round of NEET UG has been released by the state government of Maharashtra. The NEET UG 2024 counselling under the Common Admission Process (CAP) Round 1 is now available. Candidates participating in the first round can now view the merit list on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Today, August 27, the seat matrix for Group A (MBBS, BDS) is set to be released as per the counseling schedule. Candidates can fill in their preferences for CAP Round 1 from August 27 to August 29, with the deadline at 6 pm.

The results of the seat allotment or selection list for CAP Round 1 are expected to be announced on August 30. Candidates who receive an allotment must report in person to their designated institutes and submit the status retention form between August 31 and September 4, by 5:30 pm. The provisional merit list features 55,781 candidates. In Maharashtra, 2,82,051 candidates registered for NEET UG 2024, of which 2,75,442 took the exam, and 1,42,829 were declared qualified.

To view the Maharashtra NEET UG 2024 provisional merit list:

1. Go to the official MHT CET portal at cetcell.mahacet.org.

2. Click on the “CAP” tab for 2024-2025 on the homepage.

3. Find and select the NEET UG link.

4. Click on the link for the provisional merit list for CAP Round 1.

5. Enter your name, NEET rank, roll number, or CET application number to check your selection status.