Maharashtra SSC Exam 2025: State Board Clarifies No Change in Minimum 35-Passing Marks for Mathematics and Science

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has clarified that the passing criteria for mathematics and science in the upcoming 10th class SSC examinations, which are likely to be scheduled for February-March in 2025, will remain unchanged. Students will require 35 marks to pass these subjects, as per the previous norms.

A proposal to amend the pass criteria has been included in the State Curriculum Framework prepared to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 at the school level. According to the proposal, students scoring between 20 and 34 marks in mathematics and science could still be eligible for admission to the 11th grade. However, this is only a draft proposal and has not been finalised.

State Board President Sharad Gosavi addressed the confusion among parents and students in an interview with a Marathi newspaper. He emphasised that the proposed changes are still under consideration and have not received government approval. "The existing pass criteria will apply to the upcoming examination. Any changes will be notified separately by the board after following due procedures, including government approval and a formal decision," Gosavi stated.

The State Council of Education, Research and Training (SCERT) recently released the final draft of the State Curriculum for Grades III to XII, approved by the State Steering Committee. This draft outlines various changes to be implemented at the school level, but the finalisation of these proposals will depend on the next government’s decisions after the assembly elections.