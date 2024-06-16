MHT CET Result 2024: Maharashtra CET Results For PCM, PCB To Be Declared Today at 6 PM; Here's How to Check

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MSCET) will declare the MHT CET Results 2024 on Sunday, June 16. According to the notification, the results for the examinations of PCM and PCB groups will be announced today at 6 PM. Candidates who have appeared for exams can check their MHT CET results through the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

The exam for the PCB group was conducted from April 22 to 30, and for the PCM group, it was held from May 2 to 16, 2024. To download the marksheet, candidates must fill in details, including their application number and date of birth, in the given format. The board will also release the cutoff marks for PCM and PCB.

The mark sheet includes the candidate’s name, photograph and signature, name of the candidate’s parents, MHT CET application number, MHT CET Subject group, subject-wise percentile score, and total MHT CET 2024 percentile score.

How to Check MHT CET Result 2024?

1. Visit the official website, i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org.

2. On the home page of the website, click on the ‘MHT CET 2024 result’ link.

3. Enter the application number and date of birth as per the format.

4. The MHT CET 2024 result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result for future reference.