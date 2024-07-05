NEET-PG 2024 Exam Date Announced for August 11 in Two Shifts

The NEET PG exams 2024, initially planned for June 23 was postponed suddenly. Now The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the exam dates. The exam date is rescheduled for August 11, with the exam to be conducted in two shifts.

The board notification said that,“In continuation of NBEMS notice dated 22.06.2024, the conduct of NEET-PG 2024 has been rescheduled. The NEET-PG shall now be conducted on 11th August 2024 in two shifts. The cut-off date for the purpose of eligibility to appear in the NEET-PG 2024 shall continue to be 15th August 2024.”

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) announces revised schedule for NEET-PG 2024 exam. pic.twitter.com/pzvAXfTPP5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 5, 2024

The postponement of exams comes in wake of allegation regarding the integrity of various competitive examinations, prompting the Ministry of Health to review the robustness of the NEET-PG Entrance Examination processes conducted by the National Board of Examination for medical students.