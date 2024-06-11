NEET-UG 2024 Exam Controversy: Supreme Court Issues Notice to NTA Over Paper Leak Allegations

The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear a petition seeking fresh NEET-UG, 2024 examination amid allegations of paper leak. The plea alleged that the NEET-UG test held on May 5 was riddled with malpractices as various instances of paper leak came to the knowledge of the petitioners.k. A vacation bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta will hear the matter. The petition was filed against the National Testing Agency (NTA). NEET-UG examination was held on May 5.NEET-UG examination, conducted by NTA, is pathway for admissions into MBBS, BDS and AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country. Results for the exam conducted on May 5 are expected to be declared on June 14.

Supreme Court issues notice to National Testing Agency (NTA) on pleas seeking fresh NEET-UG, 2024 examination amid allegations of paper leak. pic.twitter.com/CNS8tur9QS — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2024

The alleged paper leak was violative of Article 14 (right to equality) under the Constitution as it gave an undue advantage to some candidates over others who chose to attempt the examination in a fair manner. On Saturday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced that the education ministry has set up a four-member panel to review the grace marks awarded to more than 1,500 candidates in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam.

The move comes amid allegations of inflation of marks leading to 67 candidates sharing first rank in the exam. "The panel headed by a former UPSC chairman will submit its recommendations within a week and the results of these candidates might be revised," NTA Director General Subodh Kumar Singh said at a press conference.

Also Read: NEET-UG 2024 Results: Youth Congress Protests Amid Exam Rigging Allegations in Delhi's Raisina Road

"The awarding of grace marks has not impacted the qualifying criteria of the exam and the review of results of the affected candidates will not impact the admission process," he added. Several aspirants of the medical entrance exam NEET have alleged inflation of marks which led to a record 67 candidates bagging the top rank, including six from the same exam centre. The National Testing Agency (NTA), however, denied any irregularities and said the changes made in the NCERT textbooks and grace marks for losing time at the examination centres were some of the reasons behind the students scoring higher marks.