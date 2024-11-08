NFR Apprentice Recruitment 2024: 6,687 Vacancies in Railways, Check Age Limit, and Application Fee, Details Inside

According to reports, preparations are underway to fill positions at eight different locations, each with varying numbers of posts. These include 812 positions at Katihar and Tindharia workshops, 413 at Alipurduar, 435 at Rangiya, 950 at Lumding, 580 at Tinsukia, 982 at New Bongaigaon workshop and Engineering workshop, 814 at Dibrugarh workshop, and 661 at the NFR headquarters in Malegaon.

NFR Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

As per the recruitment notice, candidates applying for these positions must be at least 15 years old, with a maximum age limit of 24 years. The merit list will be prepared based on unit-wise, trade-wise, and community-wise criteria. This merit list will combine the marks from the matriculation (with a minimum of 50%) and ITI marks.

NFR Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Application Fee

Candidates wishing to apply for these positions are required to pay an application fee of ₹100. However, candidates from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Divyang candidates, and women applicants are exempt from the fee. After submitting the online application, any corrections or changes can be made by paying an additional ₹50.