Jammu and Kashmir: Bodies of Two Village Defence Guards Killed in Kishtwar Terror Attack Recovered

The bodies of two Village Defence Guards (VDGs), who were abducted and killed in a terrorist attack on Thursday, have been recovered, police said on Friday, ANI reported. The victims, Nazir Ahmed and Kuldeep Kumar, both residents of Kuntwara in the Kishtwar district, were found in the forested area of Ohli Kuntwara following an extensive search operation by Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and the Army.

According to reports, the two VDG members had gone to graze their cattle in the forest when terrorists abducted and killed them.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed deep sadness and concern over the killings, calling the attack "abhorrent." He condemned the deaths of the two innocent men and urged security forces to strengthen counter-terror measures.

"Deeply saddened & concerned by the attack that resulted in the deaths of Kuldeep Kumar & Nazir Ahmed Padder of Kuntwara in Kishtwar, members of the local village defence committee," Abdullah posted on social media platform X. "The terrorists killed two innocent men who had taken their livestock to graze. I condemn this attack unequivocally & send my condolences to the families."