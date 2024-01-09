Odisha State Selection Board Opens 2064 TGT Positions: Application Process Begins

The Odisha State Selection Board has announced openings for TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher) positions, with the application process commencing on January 8 and the deadline for submission set for February 7. Those interested in applying for these positions can do so through the official website ssbodisha.ac.in.

Job Details:

- Vacancies: 2064 seats

- Educational Qualification: TGT-Arts, TGT-PCM, TGT-CBZ, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu Teachers, and PET (Physical Education Teacher)

- Age Limit: Minimum 21 years and Maximum 38 years

Selection Process:

The selection process for these positions will be solely based on a written test, which will be conducted for 150 marks. The examination format will consist of multiple-choice questions, and the duration of the test will be two hours.

Application Fee:

- ₹500 for Unreserved / SEBC category

- ₹200 for Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe and PwD categories.

How to Apply:

1. Visit the official website at ssbodisha.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, click on "Recruitment to the posts of TGT in Non-Govt. Fully Aided High Schools of Odisha (Apply Online)."

3. A new page will be displayed on the screen.

4. Register and proceed with the application.

5. Pay the application fee.

6. Upload all the required documents.

7. Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to review the eligibility criteria and other details on the official website before applying. This opportunity provides a chance for qualified individuals to apply for teaching positions in Non-Government Fully Aided High Schools in Odisha.