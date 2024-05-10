Prisoners in Surat's Lajpore Central Jail Excel in Gujarat Board Exams

In a remarkable display of determination and resilience, inmates serving life sentences at Surat's Lajpore Central Jail have defied the odds by excelling in the Gujarat Board examinations while behind bars. Despite the confines of prison life, these individuals have showcased their commitment to education and personal growth. Lajpore jail Superintendent Jashu Desai said, "In Surat's Lajpore jail, there are a total of 9 students who appeared for class 12th examination. All of them have passed. Lajpore jail's passing percentage is 100%..."

The board successfully conducted the 12th Class Annual Examinations for Arts, Commerce, and Science streams from March 11 and March 26. This year, about five lakh students sat for their examinations at various locations across Gujarat. The pass percentage trend of the Gujarat Board over the years has seen a huge rise this year compared to last year. While the science stream recorded a pass percentage of 82.45 per cent, the general stream recorded 91.93 per cent.

In 2023, a total of 4,77,392 students appeared in the Arts & Commerce exam, with 3,49,792 successfully passing. In addition to that, the HSC (general) exam results were announced on May 31, which showed an overall pass percentage of 73.27 per cent for the Arts and Commerce stream. The HSC Science results were announced on May 2, and 72,166 achieved success out of 1,10,042 candidates, with a pass percentage of 65.58 per cent. Out of which, the pass percentage for girls was recorded at 64.66 per cent, and for boys, it was 66.32 per cent.