PSEB 10th Result 2024: Scorecard To Be Released on April 18 at pseb.ac.in – Here’s How To Check

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the Class 10 Result 2024 on April 18. Students can access their mark sheets on the official website after the results are declared.

This year, the Class 10 board exams were held from February 13 to March 5, with a single shift from 11am to 2.15pm. Approximately 3 lakh students appeared for the exams across the state. The Punjab Board Class 10 results will be disclosed through a press conference, where pass percentages, gender-wise results, and the names of toppers will be revealed. The press conference is scheduled for the afternoon of April 18.

To check the PSEB 10th Result 2024, students can visit the official website pseb.ac.in or indiaresults.com and follow these steps:

Go to the official PSEB website. Click on the results link. Select the Punjab Board 10th Result 2024 link. Enter the required details and submit to view your result.

The mark sheet will include details such as name, roll number, registration number, school name, marks obtained, date of birth, pass/fail status, total marks, and passing marks. Students must score at least 33% in each subject to pass the exam.

It's important to note that online results are provisional, and students need to collect their official mark sheets from their respective schools. Last year, government schools had a pass percentage of 97.54%, while private schools recorded 97%.