SSC Exam Calendar 2024 Released at ssc.nic.in, Check Details Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially published the SSC Exam Calendar 2024, revealing the dates for upcoming examinations scheduled for May and June 2024. Aspiring candidates can access the detailed schedule on the official SSC website at ssc.nic.in.

According to the released calendar, Selection Post Examination, Phase-XII, 2024 Paper I will be conducted on May 6, 7 and 8, 2024. Grade 'C' Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2023-2024 Paper I will be conducted on May 9, JSA/ LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2023-2024 Paper I will be conducted on May 10, SSA/ UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2023-2024 Paper I on May 13, 2024.

Furthermore, the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2024 Paper I will be conducted on May 9, 10 and 13, 2024 and Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2024 Paper I will be conducted on June 4, 5 and 6, 2024.

How to Download SSC Exam Calendar 2024:

Visit the official SSC website at ssc.nic.in. Click on the SSC Exam Calendar 2024 for May and June link on the homepage. A new PDF file will open, presenting the detailed exam dates. Download the page and retain a hard copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to stay updated with any further announcements or modifications to the exam schedule by regularly checking the official SSC website. For additional details and related information, candidates can refer to the official SSC website.