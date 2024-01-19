UGC NET December 2023 Result Declared at ugcnet.nta.ac.in – Here’s How To Check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the results for the University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2023 today, January 19. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access and download their UGC NET scorecards for 2023. The results are available on the official websites ugcnet.nta.ac.in and nta.ac.in.

The UGC NET December 2023 examination, conducted by NTA, covered 83 subjects across 292 cities in India. A substantial number of candidates, totaling 9,45,918, participated in the exam held from December 6 to December 19, 2023.

To retrieve the NET December 2023 scorecard, candidates must log in to the official result page using their designated credentials. A step-by-step guide for downloading the UGC NET Scorecard 2023 is provided on the website. Additionally, a direct link to the results is available for easy access.

How to Download UGC NET December 2023 Result:

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. On the homepage, locate and click on the UGC NET Result 2023 link in the Public Notices section. A PDF document will open, presenting the details of the results. Click on the provided link to download the NET 2023 scorecard and enter your login credentials. Your UGC NET December 2023 Scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Download and print the scorecard for future reference.

In addition to the results, the UGC NET Answer Key for December 2023, along with the Question Paper and Recorded Responses, was released on January 3, 2024. Candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections to the provisional answer key from January 3 to January 5, 2024. The final answer key will be available shortly for candidates to check.

It is important to note that the UGC NET exam result has been computed using the responses from the final answer key, and no further objections or requests for re-evaluation will be considered.

The UGC NET is a crucial examination conducted to assess the eligibility of Indian nationals for roles such as 'Assistant Professor' and 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in universities and colleges across the country. For additional information and assistance related to the UGC NET 2023 results, candidates can visit the official NTA websites or contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000/69227700.