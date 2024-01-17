UGC NET Result 2023–24: NTA Likely to Announce Results Today at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

he National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the UGC NET Result for 2023-24 today, January 17. Candidates will be able to download and check their UGC NET December 2023 result and mark sheet at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. To access the result, candidates need their application number and date of birth to log in to the official website.

The UGC NET December 2023 exams took place from December 6 to December 19 of the previous year, with a total of 9,45,918 candidates participating across 292 cities nationwide.

The provisional answer key was released on January 3, and candidates were given the opportunity to provide feedback for a fee of Rs 200 per question. The archaeology subject answer key was released on January 8, and the objection window closed on January 10, 2024.