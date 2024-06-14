UGC New Fee Refund Policy: University Grants Commission Asks Colleges, Universities to Refund Students’ Fees

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked the state universities and colleges to comply with the fee refund policy for the following academic year 2024-25 and refund the full fees of students as per 2023 regulations. The commission asked the institutions to follow the guidelines or face legal action.

This came after UGC had received complaints from the students and parents. “The University Grants Commission receives many representations/complaints from students/parents on the non-refund of fees by the Higher Education lnstitutions (HEls) on cancellation/withdrawal of admissions. Students should be allowed a full refund of fees within a specified period to enable them to opt for a course of their choice,” said UGC in an official notice.

Fee Refund Policy 2024-25.



It is mandatory for all Higher Education Institutions in India to follow this policy.



Read UGC letter:https://t.co/GwE1aHeLWs@PMOIndia@EduMinOfIndia@PIB_Indiapic.twitter.com/X1NbJyLmSU — UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) June 14, 2024

UGC Fee Refund Policy 2024-25

The authority informed that it has considered the matter in its 580th meeting held on May 15, 2024, and after considering the relevant factors, decided the following fee refund policy for the academic session 2024-25:

A. Notwithstanding anything contained in any guidelines/ prospectus/ notification/ schedule, a full refund of fees shall be made by the HEls on account of all cancellations of admissions/migrations of students up to 30 September 2024 and with a deduction of not more than Rs. 1,000, as a processing fee, up to 31 October 2024.

B. It shall apply to all higher education institutions, whether established or incorporated by or under a Central Act or a State Act, and every institution recognized by the University Grants Commission under clause (0 of Section 2 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 and to all institutions deemed to be a University declared as such under

Section 3 therein and to all higher education institutions afflliated to a University.

These guidelines would also apply to organizations, consortiums, committees, associations, etc., constituted to conduct counselling or process admissions and collect fees on behalf of participating HEIs. The HEI concerned will be responsible for refunding fees.

D. For any admission schedule extending/commencing beyond/after October 31, 2024, the provisions contained in the notification on refund of fees and non-retention of original certificates shall apply.