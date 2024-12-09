UPSC CSE Mains Result 2024 Released at upsc.gov.in; Know How to Check Here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Mains 2024 today, December 9. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

Successful candidates will now move on to the personality test, the final phase of the examination process. The UPSC CSE is conducted in three phases: Prelims, Mains, and the interview.

The UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 was held on June 16, while the Mains exam took place over five days: September 20, 21, 22, 28, and 29. Along with the results, the UPSC has also published a list of shortlisted candidates.

To check the names of the shortlisted candidates, candidates should follow these steps:

Visit the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in. Under ‘What’s New’ on the homepage, click the link titled ‘Written Result (with name): Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2024’. A new page will open displaying a PDF file. Candidates can search for their names and roll numbers in the list. Download the file and print it for future reference.

For more details, candidates can visit the official UPSC website.