UPSC Recruitment Result 2024: Union Public Service Commission Announces Results for September at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission announced recruitment results for September 2024. The recommended candidates were individually informed by post. UPSC also released the schedule for the upcoming Engineering Services (Preliminary) exam 2025, which is set to take place on June 8 next year.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts, Paper I scheduled from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and Paper II from 2 pm to 5 pm.Paper I will contain questions worth 200 marks, while Paper II will be of 300 marks. Candidates who qualify in the Preliminary exam will progress to the Main exam, planned for August 10 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 457 vacancies. Registration for ESE 2025 is currently open on upsc.gov.in, and candidates can submit their forms until November 22 this year. The application correction window will be available from November 23 to 29.