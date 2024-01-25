UPSSSC Releases Final Answer Key for UP PET 2023, Result Expected Soon

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has now published the final answer key for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (UP PET 2023). Candidates who took the exam can access the answer keys for all exam days and shifts on the official UPSSSC website, upsssc.gov.in .

After releasing provisional answer keys in November 2023 and allowing for candidate objections until November 15, the commission has now finalized the answer keys based on the feedback received. This release sets the stage for the imminent announcement of UP PET 2023 results.

The UP PET 2023 took place across two shifts on October 28 and 29, 2023. Provisional answer keys were initially available on November 6, 2023.

Steps to Check UPSSSC PET 2023 Final Answer Key:

1. Visit the official UPSSSC website: upsssc.gov.in.

2. Find the "PET final/revised answer key download" link specific to your exam day and shift.

3. Click on the relevant link to download the corresponding answer key document.

Candidates can utilize the released answer keys to gauge their performance and prepare for the upcoming UP PET 2023 results announcement.

A PDF will open. Download it and review the revised answer key.