120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 1: How Farhan Akhtar’s Film Performed on Its Opening Day

120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 1: Farhan Akhtar and Raashii Khanna starrer historical war film 120 Bahadur collected Rs 2.35 crore on its opening day at the box office. The film released on November 21 and received positive reactions from both critics and audiences. According to Sacnilk, 120 Bahadur had an overall Hindi occupancy of 8.58 percent on Friday. Morning shows saw 4.52 percent occupancy, afternoon shows 6.58 percent, evening shows 8.53 percent, and night shows 14.70 percent.

According to the reports, the film is made on a budget of Rs 85 crore. It tells the story of 120 soldiers of the 13 Kumaon Regiment who fought in the battle of Rezang La during the 1962 war. Farhan Akhtar plays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, with Raashii Khanna as Shagun Kanwar. Other cast members include Ankit Siwach, Vivan Bhatena, Dhanveer Singh, Sahib Verma, Sparsh Walia, Ajinkya Deo and Eijaz Khan.

Written by Rajiv G. Menon and directed by Razneesh Ghai, the film is produced by Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment) and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios). The runtime is two hours 17 minutes.