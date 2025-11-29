120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 8: Farhan Akhtar, Raashii Khanna’s Film Crosses Rs 15 Crore Mark

120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 8: 120 Bahadur, starring Farhan Akhtar and Raashii Khanna, entered its second week at the box office with steady earnings. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 40 lakh on its eighth day. Its total domestic collection now stands at Rs 15.4 crore. The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 13.84 percent on November 28, 2025. Morning shows saw 6.63 percent occupancy, afternoon shows 9.57 percent, evening shows 13.41 percent, and night shows 25.74 percent.

The film collected Rs 2.25 crore on opening day, Rs 3.85 crore on Saturday, Rs 4 crore on Sunday, Rs 1.4 crore on Monday, Rs 1.5 crore on Tuesday, Rs 1.1 crore on Wednesday, and Rs 0.9 crore on Thursday.

The Delhi government recently declared 120 Bahadur tax-free from November 28. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the move honours the courage and sacrifice of the 120 soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought in the 1962 Battle of Rezang La. Farhan Akhtar expressed gratitude on X, saying the gesture will help the story reach a wider audience.

#120Bahadur, a historical war film, pays tribute to the extraordinary courage, leadership, and sacrifice of the 120 soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought valiantly in the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Sino-Indian War.



The film highlights the inspiring… pic.twitter.com/NufM70mq07 — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) November 27, 2025

According to the reports, the film is made on a budget of Rs 85 crore. Written by Rajiv G. Menon and directed by Razneesh Ghai, the film is produced by Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment) and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios).

It tells the story of 120 soldiers of the 13 Kumaon Regiment who fought in the battle of Rezang La during the 1962 war. Farhan Akhtar plays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, with Raashii Khanna as Shagun Kanwar. Other cast members include Ankit Siwach, Vivan Bhatena, Dhanveer Singh, Sahib Verma, Sparsh Walia, Ajinkya Deo and Eijaz Khan.